Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

