Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,389,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,155,830. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

