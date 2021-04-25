Phala Network Market Cap Reaches $124.29 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $124.29 million and $34.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

