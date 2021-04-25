Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

