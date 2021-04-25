Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

PHVS stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01. Pharvaris B.V. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

