Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $500.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $500.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,256.60 or 1.00095744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.34 or 0.01155852 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.24 or 0.00528286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00382412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00135198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,567,925 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

