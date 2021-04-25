PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $496,039.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

