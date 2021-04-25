Phore Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $21,742.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018948 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $651.98 or 0.01297405 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,880,706 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

