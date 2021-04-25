Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704,856 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.74% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $27,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after buying an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 404,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.81 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

