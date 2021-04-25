PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.53 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $817,897.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002945 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00093686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.44 or 0.07623396 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars.

