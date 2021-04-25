Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.26 million, with estimates ranging from $11.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

PIRS opened at $2.28 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

