Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Volume Tops $106,441.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $106,441.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

