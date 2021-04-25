Pillar (PLR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $190,383.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Pillar has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $190,383.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

