Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $2,141,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $58,766,000.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

