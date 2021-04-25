Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $33,666.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.00520296 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00027964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.56 or 0.02972322 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,212,624 coins and its circulating supply is 426,952,188 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.