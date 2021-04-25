Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $117.50 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

