Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $7.25

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $30.96 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00014317 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 120.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.32 or 0.00411298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00156079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00241106 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.