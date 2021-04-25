PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $6,522.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,357,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

