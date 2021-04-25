PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.94 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $64.94 million and approximately $1,099.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,978.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.83 or 0.01548402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00481300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00057688 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

