Pizza Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $2.18 million and $6,531.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00196408 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.