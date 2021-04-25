PKG Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,151.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 76.5% lower against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $160,280.17 and approximately $2,151.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00271893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.22 or 0.01038332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,817.41 or 1.00204077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00640457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

