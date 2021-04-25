Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00266821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01038099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00650513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.48 or 0.99899548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plasma Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

