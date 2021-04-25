Plasma Finance (PPAY) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $30.17 million and $1.17 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

