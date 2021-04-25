Plasma Finance Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $30.17 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plasma Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

