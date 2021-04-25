Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $805,321.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.51 or 0.07671476 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

