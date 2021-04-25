Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Down 32.5% Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1,032.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01030327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00650173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,252.26 or 0.99820059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

