Playkey Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $96,871.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

