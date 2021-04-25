Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.63 million.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

