Plian (PI) Price Tops $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Plian has a total market cap of $31.45 million and $258,224.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 819,390,592 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.