PlotX Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $760,434.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlotX has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00065949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00697527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.96 or 0.07836266 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

