PlutusDeFi Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00725969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.55 or 0.07772247 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.