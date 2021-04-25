Polkadex (PDEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Polkadex has a market cap of $27.38 million and $1.66 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $13.94 or 0.00028682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00274909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.01055416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00648164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,659.24 or 1.00089360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.