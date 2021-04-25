Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.41 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $31.53 or 0.00061451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $29.41 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00268129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.93 or 0.01042517 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00648445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,261.67 or 0.99902377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,068,305,070 coins and its circulating supply is 932,780,955 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.