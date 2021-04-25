Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Hits $28.00 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.03 or 0.00060572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,068,106,484 coins and its circulating supply is 932,582,369 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

