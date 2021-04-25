Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading 35.7% Lower This Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $24.10 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00724193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00094748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.63 or 0.07615280 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

