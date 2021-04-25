Polkastarter (POLS) Price Hits $2.60 on Top Exchanges

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $166.00 million and approximately $22.81 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,776,500 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

