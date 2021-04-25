Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $261.04 or 0.00522851 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $4.76 million and $3,398.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00064983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00677237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.79 or 0.08079616 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

