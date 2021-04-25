PolypuX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,084.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $619,266.98 and $19,084.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00267815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.62 or 0.01044657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00652769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,050.44 or 1.00207905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

