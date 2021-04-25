Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $15.39 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.39 or 0.00030874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

