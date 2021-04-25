Populous One Day Volume Tops $9.22 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00008059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $206.83 million and $9.22 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00060017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.70 or 0.00692429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.69 or 0.07780627 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

