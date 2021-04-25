Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Reaches $0.0303

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $66.75 million and $245,590.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003464 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00132268 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.