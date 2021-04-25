PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,562.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $15,562.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.99 or 0.04648776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.93 or 0.00464548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $800.17 or 0.01588996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.80 or 0.00740314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00503695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.38 or 0.00417769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004503 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,102,539 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.