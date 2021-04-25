Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.71% of Powell Industries worth $26,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 491.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.