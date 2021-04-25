Power Ledger Price Down 27.8% This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $145.11 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

