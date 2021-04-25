PowerPool Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $54.39 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004751 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00684135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.12 or 0.07769813 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

