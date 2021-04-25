PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $38,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $174.65 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

