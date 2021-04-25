Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,913,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,943,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $882,262. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

