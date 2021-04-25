Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.