PRIA (PRIA) Price Hits $10.00 on Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for about $10.00 or 0.00020023 BTC on major exchanges. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $693,691.55 and $19,861.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIA has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00065407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00062810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.93 or 0.00690520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.78 or 0.07763057 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

