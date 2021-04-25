Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.93 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $1.80 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 147.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,985,531 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.